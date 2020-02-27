2020 February 27 12:56

Certificate of Conformity obtained for Ust-Luga VTS

Based on the results of Rosmorrechflot inspection of Ust Luga vessel tracking management system FSUE “Rosmorport” has obtained Certificate of Conformity No. VTS-3/1-3148-2019 of May 31, 2019 confirming that Ust Luga VTS conforms to the requirements of Resolution IMO A.857(20) and Russia’s Transport Ministry Order No. 226 of July 23, 2015 that are imposed upon VTS of highest category.

Earlier, in 2012 Ust Luga VTS underwent examination for the second category, and in 2014 it underwent examination for the first category.

The category upgrade is related to the increase in annual ship calls at the seaport of Ust Luga the number of which now corresponds with a highest category.

At the same time, in December 2019, a building of the VTS center was put into operation in the seaport of Ust Luga. The new modern four-floor building has been constructed. Its total area amounts to 653 square meters, which allows for for improving the working conditions of vessel tracking management systems, communication and radar services that are responsoble for the operation of Ust Luga VTS facilities, and creating a common control center to ensure navigation safety in the seaport of Ust Luga.

A separate radar post, the Koskolovo post, has been created on the base of the Ust Luga former VTS center, which was earlier located in the settlement of Koskolovo. Its equipment has been relocated to the new building of the Ust Luga VTS center. The new radar post will help maintain radio communication with vessels in the water area of Ust Luga seaport and radio relay communication with engineering technical transport security posts.

Thus, at present, Ust Luga VTMS includes the VTMS center and the Gorki radar post in the settlement of Gorki, the Koskolovo radar post in the settlement of Koskolovo, the Port radar post in the settlement of Krasnaya Gorka and the Seskar radar post in the settlement of the Seskar.

By using Ust Luga VTS, which functions round the clock, the North-Western Basin Branch renders navigational services to vessels; detects vessels on the approaches towards the Ust Luga VTS zone of action, establish contact with them and obtains data on vessels; gives vessels navigational, operative and other information on the initiative of Ust Luga VTS operators or at the request of a vessel; provides aid to marine navigation;

- organizes movement of vessels, including planning and establishing the modes of vessel movements in the Ust Luga VTS zone of action and in the seaport of Ust Luga; controls the movement of vessels and the position of ships on anchoring stations in the water area of the seaport of Ust Luga.

Every year there are over 31,000 vessels in the Ust Luga VTS coverage area. A total of 7,800 vessels put calls at the seaport of Ust Luga and a total of 1,300 vessels move by transit through the water area of the seaport of Ust Luga.