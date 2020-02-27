2020 February 27 11:52

Port of Gdynia seeks opportunities for further development

In connection with the announcement for submitting offers for the development of the area of the War Shipyard in Gdynia, the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. informs that it is interested in purchasing the entire area being the Shipyard resource, applying its pre-emptive right. The purchased land is to increase the functionality of port services, with particular emphasis on the construction and operation of Polish offshore wind farms on the Baltic Sea.

The Polish government has a strategy to obtain energy from renewable sources, one of which is wind. The best place to use it is the maritime area, where the wind blows for about 330 days a year. Therefore, offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea have a chance to play a key role in Poland's energy transformation towards a low-carbon economy, to contribute to the country's energy security and to help in the fight against air pollution.



Moreover, the location of windmills more than 20 kilometres from the coastline will not disturb the seaside landscape of the Polish coastline and will drive economic development of coastal areas and the entire country. Expert calculations show that the installation of 6 GW offshore wind farms by 2030 will create 77 thousand jobs across the country, generate about 60 billion PLN of added value to GDP and 15 billion of CIT and VAT revenues. They will be gigantic investments, worth billions of PLN, which require an appropriate port and extensive onshore industrial and service facilities.



In connection with the planned implementation of the National Programme for the Development of Offshore Wind Energy, concerning the construction of offshore wind farms on the southern coast of the Baltic Sea, the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. carried out a preliminary investigation of the possibility to adapt owned land for handling, storage and assembly of offshore wind farms elements.