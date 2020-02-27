2020 February 27 11:28

Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Capesize vessel

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its Murmansk Branch pilot service performed a unique pilotage of the NEW ATHENS vessel (the flag of Panama) on February, 20.

This ship with the deadweight of 170.6 tons classifies as Capesize vessel. The length of the ship is 288 meters, the breadth is 45 meters and load draught is 17.2 meters.

The record number of coal in the amount of over 157,000 tons has been loaded in the seaport of Murmansk.

Such vessel can be loaded in full only during the period of a tidal rise in the seaport of Murmansk and the time is extremely limited: there is no more than two hours to load additional cargoes and finish the vessel’s unberthing.

At present, the ship is moving to the Indian port of Krishnapatnam. The vessel is expected to arrive at the port in the first decade of April.

In 2020 seven vessels of such class are expected to arrive in the seaport of Murmansk for coal loading.

Vessels of the Capesize class are among the largest ships in the merchant fleet. Due to their dimensions they are incapable of passing the Suez Canal and the Panama Canal and that’s why they double Cape Horn of South America or the Cape of Good Hope in the south of Africa. In Russia only the seaport of Murmansk can receive and handle vessels of such class.