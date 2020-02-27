2020 February 27 11:04

Rosmorport to complete dredging under NOVATEK’s project in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by April 2021

FSUE Rosmorport is set to complete dredging works under NOVATEK’s project on construction of a transshipment facility in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by April 2021, Rosmorport General Director Andrey Lavrishchev said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group that kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday, February 26.



According to the speaker, the world’s four leading dredging companies are to participate in the competition.



In 2021-22, Rosmorport is set to perform works on creation of vessel traffic management system (VTMS) and development of berths under the above mentioned project.

