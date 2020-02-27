2020 February 27 10:35

Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet continue performing planned training as part of its long-distance campaign

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudryi", the tanker "Yelnya" and the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky", which is on a long trip, continues to perform tasks in the Indian Ocean, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the "Yaroslav Mudryi" works out elements of the course task in the sea, conducts planned ship training of combat crews and exercises for damage control.

While performing planned training and combat tasks, the ship's crew replenished water and fuel supplies from the sea tanker "Yelnya" along the route of crossing the wake.

In turn, the anti-terror unit was trained to repel an attack on a group of ships of a mock terrorist group. Currently, specially trained groups of marines from the Baltic Fleet marine corps unit are on board the patrol ship and tanker.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet performing planned tasks of a long-distance campaign left the Military Harbor of Baltiysk on October 1, 2019 and set a course for the Indian ocean. In December 2019, the detachment took part for the first time in the naval part of the Russian-Indian exercise "INDRA-2019", the trilateral exercise with China and Iran "Maritime Security Belt", and the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise. Currently, "Yaroslav Murdyi" continues to perform the tasks of the anti-piracy watch in the Indian ocean.