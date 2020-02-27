2020 February 27 09:56

Hydrographic Department to dredge about 20 million cbm of material on Sabetta’s seaway canal in 2020

In 2020, Federal State Unitary Hydrographic Department will perform dredging works as part of Sabetta port’s seaway canal reconstruction in the amount of about 20 million cbm, Yury Mikhov, General Director, Federal State Unitary Hydrographic Department, said at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group that kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday, February 26.



According to him, the total scope of dredging under this project is about 60 million cbm.

Hydrographic Department is responsible for navigational and hydrographic support (recommendations on the routes, ship positioning system), running and building infrastructure on the Northern Sea Route (sea canals, vessel traffic management systems, hydraulic engineering structures).



The Hydrographic Department’s activities cover the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the coast and islands of the Arctic seas as well as mouths of Siberian rivers (Yenisei, Khatanga, Lena, Kolyma), water areas of seaports and approaches to them.

