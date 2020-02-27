2020 February 27 09:34

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC trained 1,957 specialists in 2019, up 2.6% YoY

In 2019, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) trained 1,957 specialists under the programmes of basic and advanced professional education, 2.6% more than in the previous year, MRA says in a press release.

All in all, 1,564 people completed the programmes of basic professional training (+2.3%) including 805 people who obtained new professions and 684 people who underwent retraining and upgraded their qualification.

Among the most popular were “slingsman” and “dock engineer” courses selected by 279 and 273 people accordingly. The “mooring man” course was completed by 196 people. In high demand were also the following professions: loader operator, crane operator, wagon dumper operator, bunkering specialist, ship loader operator, scraper operator, reach-stacker operator, container truck and marine tractor drivers.

In the reporting period, 75 students of Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Sea Technical College and Saint-Petersburg Sea Fishing College were traditionally trained by MRA as tallymen and slingsmen.

In 2019, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) offered new service to educational institutions focused on port activities. It arranged additional professional training for teachers. Last year, teachers of D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College had an opportunity to undergo a traineeship and learn about modern technologies of cargo transshipment.

The programmes of additional professional training were selected by 393 trainees, 3.6% more than in 2018. Among the most popular courses were labour safety with the number of trainees having more than doubled to 198.

Last year, the number of distant trainees under basic and additional professional training programmes increased over two-fold to 369 people who used to select mostly labour safety, fire safety basics, mooring man, slingsman and dock worker courses.

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC is one of Russia’s leading recruiting companies offering services on training and selection of personnel to provide transport, logistic, stevedoring and other companies with highly skilled employees. Established in 2001, MRA is a subsidiary of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. From 2016 the company is accredited by Federal Service on Labour and Employment for performing the activities related to provision of personnel.

The Agency has its own Training Centre with its own technical infrastructure. Its functions are primary training, re-qualification and advanced training on the basis of various educational programmes.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator, rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.