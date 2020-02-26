  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 26 17:26

    Busan Port Authority and Samsung SDS signed a contract to operate a logistics center in Rotterdam, Netherlands

    Busan Port Authority said that it signed a contract with Samsung SDS to operate a logistics center in Rotterdam, Netherlands on 18th February, 2020, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

    BPA will begin a construction of the logistics center in September this year and complete and operate it in around June 2021. Samsung SDS will provide comprehensive logistics services for small and medium-sized companies conducting business between Europe and South-Korea for 10 years from the opening of the logistics center.

    The signing ceremony was attended by Hong Won-pyo, CEO of Samsung SDS, as well as Joanne Doornewaard, Dutch Ambassador in South-Korea and officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

2020 February 26

