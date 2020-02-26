2020 February 26 13:33

Belarusian-Latvian cooperation in multimodal cargo transportation via Latvian ports discussed in Riga

Today a delegation of the Belarusian Association of International Road Carriers was warmly welcomed at the Freeport of Riga Authority. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Latvian transit and logistics industry took part in the meeting with the aim to discuss co-operation between the two countries in multimodal cargo transportation via Latvian ports, FRA says in a press release.

In recent years, the volume of cargo dispatched and delivered by road has increased at the Riga port. Last year these cargo accounted for 40% of the total amount of cargo handled at the Freeport, i.e. 13 mln. tons of cargo. This might be attributed to changes in the port cargo assortment due to the increased share of cargo, transshipped by road - such as grain and grain products, timber and containers. According to the forecasts the volume of cargo in the coming years will remain at the current level.

Mr.Ansis Zeltins, the Freeport of Riga CEO: “The objective of the Port of Riga is to provide its customers with high quality of service and speed of operation. Currently, together with the Customs Department of the State Revenue Service, we are actively working on modern and automated data exchange solutions for international cargo carriage by road at the port of Riga. Our aim is to reduce bureaucracy and provide more competitive and client-friendly port services in freight forwarding and processing. That is what we have offered our Belarusian colleagues today.”

Today and tomorrow, in the framework of their visit to Latvia, representatives of Belarusian road transport companies will have several meetings with Riga port enterprises.

Belarus is one of the strategic target markets of the Freeport of Riga. Together with the JSC “Latvijas Dzelzceļš”, Ministry of Transport and other representatives of the sector, the Freeport of Riga is relentlessly working with the aim to attract cargo and reinforce effective cooperation. In recent years, Belarus has been developing successful cooperation with China both in terms of production and transit. Efficient cooperation with Belarus is very important for Latvian logistics sector due to the fact that it might result in access to immense trade and transshipment opportunities and ensure stable growth in the future.