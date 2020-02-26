  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 26 13:33

    Belarusian-Latvian cooperation in multimodal cargo transportation via Latvian ports discussed in Riga

    Today a delegation of the Belarusian Association of International Road Carriers was warmly welcomed at the Freeport of Riga Authority. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Latvian transit and logistics industry took part in the meeting with the aim to discuss co-operation between the two countries in multimodal cargo transportation via Latvian ports, FRA says in a press release.

    In recent years, the volume of cargo dispatched and delivered by road has increased at the Riga port. Last year these cargo accounted for 40% of the total amount of cargo handled at the Freeport, i.e. 13 mln. tons of cargo. This might be attributed to changes in the port cargo assortment due to the increased share of cargo, transshipped by road - such as grain and grain products, timber and containers. According to the forecasts the volume of cargo in the coming years will remain at the current level.

    Mr.Ansis Zeltins, the Freeport of Riga CEO: “The objective of the Port of Riga is to provide its customers with high quality of service and speed of operation. Currently, together with the Customs Department of the State Revenue Service, we are actively working on modern and automated data exchange solutions for international cargo carriage by road at the port of Riga. Our aim is to reduce bureaucracy and provide more competitive and client-friendly port services in freight forwarding and processing. That is what we have offered our Belarusian colleagues today.”

    Today and tomorrow, in the framework of their visit to Latvia, representatives of Belarusian road transport companies will have several meetings with Riga port enterprises.

    Belarus is one of the strategic target markets of the Freeport of Riga. Together with the JSC “Latvijas Dzelzceļš”, Ministry of Transport and other representatives of the sector, the Freeport of Riga is relentlessly working with the aim to attract cargo and reinforce effective cooperation. In recent years, Belarus has been developing successful cooperation with China both in terms of production and transit. Efficient cooperation with Belarus is very important for Latvian logistics sector due to the fact that it might result in access to immense trade and transshipment opportunities and ensure stable growth in the future.

Другие новости по темам: Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 26

16:23 Damen DOP ensures new approach to dredging – expert opinion
16:00 FSUE Rosmorport to dredge 18.4 million cbm of material in 2020
15:36 Yamal LNG reaches thirty million tons milestone
15:12 MHI-MME receives retractable fin stabilizer orders for two luxury expedition vessels being built by Helsinki Shipyard
14:55 Contract signed for extension of Świnoujście LNG Terminal
14:34 Rosmorrechflot to have 20 dredgers built at Lotos shipyard by 2030
14:12 Kongsberg Maritime wins 300 MNOK contract to equip four new cruise vessels
13:55 EU NAVFOR Somalia supports Djiboutian Coast Guard
13:33 Belarusian-Latvian cooperation in multimodal cargo transportation via Latvian ports discussed in Riga
13:10 Global Offshore announces new addition to its cable installation fleet
12:51 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging on access canal of Temryuk port
12:28 PortNews Media Group and Shipbuilding Cluster of Arkhangelsk Region sign agreement on cooperation
12:10 Contship Italia confirms operational continuity at Group's maritime and intermodal terminals amidst SARS-CoV-2 outbreak
12:07 Milaha reports a 6% increase in net profit for full year 2019
11:29 BIMCO, ICS, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO launch survey to identify fuel oil issues
11:01 Seaspan agrees to purchase a fleet of four containerships
10:48 Viesturs Zeps elected Chairman of Freeport of Riga Board, Pavels Rebenoks elected Deputy Chairman
10:21 3rd Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow
10:17 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26
10:06 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers
09:59 First dredger with ultra-low emissions has arrived in Belgium
09:54 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to invest RUB 108.4 billion in development till 2029
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.65% to $54.61, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.8% to $50.3
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 508 points

2020 February 25

18:06 Maritime world players gather in Antwerp for World Ports Conference 2020
17:51 Four new IBIA board members announced at AGM
17:30 ClassNK develops its Digital Grand Design 2030
17:18 Piraeus Bank enters into a strategic collaboration with ORIX Corporation to provide financing solutions to the Greek maritime sector
17:02 DNV GL awards MSC new container ship fire safety notation
16:36 Foreship scrubber enquiries surge as owners clear the air
15:59 Trust Management sells crude oil tanker FSL Shanghai
15:49 RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet starts preparing for "Sea Cup" competition
14:58 Gazprom Neft’s net profit exceeds RUB400 billion in 2019
14:33 World Bank presents results of its study on prospects for strengthening Ukraine’s port sector governance
14:05 Marakeb Technologies and Fincantieri sign MOU for unmanned technology collaboration
13:27 THE Alliance announces details of 2020 Middle East service network
12:42 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg upgrades its fleet of production equipment
12:17 COSCO SHIPPING Lines maintains logistics chain for international trade
12:01 KSS Line adds one new VLGC model after four vessels in 2019
11:25 DP World acquires the largest multi-purpose deep-sea marine terminal on the West Coast of North America
11:16 PPA scores big in latest survey, continues to veer away from 'corruption' tag
10:43 World Maritime University signs MoU with Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific
10:15 Logistics specialist leases Newport Docks warehouse
10:14 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar
10:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25
09:51 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in Jan’20 fell by 13.2% to 41.75 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.3% to $55.94, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.39% to $51.63
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is up to 506 points

2020 February 24

16:43 MOL and DSME sign joint development agreement for environmental friendly FSRU technology
15:06 Wilhelmsen Group's fourth-generation owner Wilhelm Wilhelmsen dies
14:53 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 08
12:54 Milaha participates in ‘Made in Qatar 2020’ Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24
10:11 DOF Subsea posts Q4 operating income of NOK 1,349 million

2020 February 23

15:01 Great Lakes reports record full year results
14:32 AAM completes 80’ patrol vessel for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Dep't
13:37 EDS HV Group completes scope of work at Vattenfall’s HR3 wind farm
12:23 Ingeteam signs the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for hybrid electric propulsion system delivery of two Ro-Ro vessels
11:21 USCG, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay

2020 February 22

17:14 First Subsea provide Cable Protection Systems for NnG