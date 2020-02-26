2020 February 26 11:29

BIMCO, ICS, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO launch survey to identify fuel oil issues

The IMO 2020 global sulphur limit for marine fuel oil has now been in force for over one month. BIMCO, ICS, INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO are calling on fleet- and vessel managers, as well as technical superintendents, to share their insight and experiences with the new IMO 2020 compliant fuels, BIMCO says in a press release.

The four organisations have launched an online survey with the aim to get a greater understanding of the quality of the new fuel oils and possible safety implications of the IMO 2020 sulphur regulation, and encourage shipowners to participate.

Participants are encouraged to provide short answers to 13 questions about their experiences with fuel oil quality since the change to 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oils.

The survey’s main focus is on problematic properties of the IMO 2020 compliant fuel oil that may lead to problems such as increased sludge discharge, clogging of fuel pipes, preheaters, fuel separators and fuel filters, fuel pumps getting stuck, problems with fuel injection and poor ignition of fuel oil. It also focuses on other issues regarding incomplete combustion, wax appearance and increased wear and tear of cylinder liners; all problems that in the end may lead to loss of propulsion and/or black out.

We appreciate all answers and input from members in our bid to get an understanding of any issues encountered by the industry.