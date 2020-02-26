2020 February 26 14:12

Kongsberg Maritime wins 300 MNOK contract to equip four new cruise vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has won contracts worth approximately 300 MNOK to equip three adventure cruise ships, with a fourth to follow, the company said in its release. Built by WestSea Viana Shipyard in Portugal and destined for delivery to Portuguese cruise company Mystic Cruises, the vessels are to be used for expeditions in the polar regions.



The 126m, 9,300-tonne luxury craft will join an existing trio of sister ships to bring the fleet to seven identical vessels, the first of which – World Explorer – entered service in 2019. Designed by Italian naval architect Giuseppe Tringali, the ships have an operating cruise speed of 16 knots and have hulls and propellers strengthened for use in ice, making them suitable to visit destinations which are not accessible to larger cruise liners. Each has luxury suite and cabin accommodation for an exclusive 200 passengers.



Kongsberg Maritime will deliver main engines, auxiliary engines, motion control, propulsion, power electric systems, automation and control systems. The hybrid propulsion system allows the engines to operate at variable speeds, maximising their efficiency for the required power and reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while KONGSBERG’s dynamic positioning technology allows the vessel to hold position without using anchors, protecting fragile ecosystems on the sea bed.



The equipment is scheduled for delivery on a per-vessel basis throughout 2020 and 2021.