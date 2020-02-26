2020 February 26 10:48

Viesturs Zeps elected Chairman of Freeport of Riga Board, Pavels Rebenoks elected Deputy Chairman

On 20.02.2020, at the regular meeting of the Freeport of Riga Board, Viesturs Zeps was elected Chairman of the Board and Pavel Rebenoks was elected Deputy Chairman, the port says in a press release.

V.Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board: “The Freeport of Riga is an integral part of the city of Riga, its work is crucial for all Riga residents. My duty as the Chairman of the Board will be to strengthen and promote cooperation and dialogue between the Freeport of Riga, the City of Riga and people of Riga”.

Viesturs Zeps holds a Master's degree in European Studies from the Faculty of Economics of the University of Latvia. Currently he is a PhD student in Business Administration at BA School of Business and Finance, he is also a guest lecturer in Financing Innovation and Innovation Manage-ment at Riga Technical University, BA School of Business and Finance and Ventspils University of Applied Sciences.

He is currently a member of the Riga City Council and the leader of the parliamentary faction “Lat-vijas attīstībai (For Latvia's Development)”. Mr. Zeps is a former manager of InnoEnergy's Hub in Latvia, supported by European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). He has developed and managed a number of projects related to innovation, attracting venture capital, market applica-tion and commercialization of technological developments, and the creation of new technological start-ups. Mr.Zeps has been a CEO and co-founder of several electronics and IT companies, he has worked for the Latvian Investment and Development Agency, participating in the development of the national innovation system.

Viesturs Zeps has been a member of the Freeport of Riga Board since 2019; he represents the Minis-try of Environmental Protection and Regional Development.

Pavels Rebenoks holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Latvia, he has graduated from the Latvian Maritime Academy with a Diploma of engineer, navigator.

He is currently a head of the law firm Rebenoks&Vilders and an advisor to the Minister of Econom-ics. Mr.Rebenoks previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers SIA, at various law firms, at JSC “Rīgas Jūras Līnija” and JSC “Latvijas Kuģniecība”. He is a former member of the Ventspils Free Port Board, advisor to the Riga City Kurzeme district Executive director, advisor to the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia.

Pavels Rebenoks is a member of the Latvian Bar Association and the Maritime Union, as well as an arbitrator at SHIAC (the Shanghai International Arbitration Center) and LCIA (the London Court of International Arbitration).

Mr.Rebenoks has been a member of the Freeport of Riga Board since 2019, he represents the Minis-try of Economics in the Freeport of Riga Board.

Pavel Rebenoks, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Freeport of Riga: “Strengthening the com-petitiveness and positioning of the Riga Port is an important issue for the stability and development of the entire Latvian economy. It is vitally important to ensure the successful and uninterrupted op-eration of the Freeport of Riga, and I consider it to be one of the main tasks in my capacity of the Vice-Chairman of the Board.”

The Freeport of Riga Board has 4 Board members - Baiba Bane, representative of the Ministry of Finance, Andris Ozolins, representative of the Ministry of Transport, Viesturs Zeps, representative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development, and Pavel Rebenoks, rep-resentative of the Ministry of Economics.