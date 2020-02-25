2020 February 25 15:59

Trust Management sells crude oil tanker FSL Shanghai

Trust Management Pte. Ltd. as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, announces that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust, has executed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the crude oil tanker, FSL Shanghai, to an unaffiliated third party and has received the initial 10% deposit in escrow.

FSL Shanghai, is a South Korean, 2007-built 115,000 DWT crude oil tanker, which is deployed under Teekay’s Revenue Sharing Agreement. Completion of the disposal is scheduled to take place before the end of March 2020. The net proceeds of the disposal will be utilised for partial repayment of the Trust’s outstanding bank debt and the remaining funds will be kept for general corporate purposes. Further developments of the transaction will be announced once available.