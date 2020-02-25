  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 25 14:58

    Gazprom Neft’s net profit exceeds RUB400 billion in 2019

    Gazprom Neft has announces its IFRS consolidated financial statements for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 (FY2019).

    In 2019, revenue totalled RUB2.485 trillion, maintaining the 2018 level. Adjusted EBITDA remained stable, at RUB795.1 billion — the negative price trend and market environment notwithstanding. Net profit attributable to Gazprom Neft PJSC shareholders grew by 6.2% year-on-year to RUB400.2 billion.

    Gazprom Neft reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 0.7 in 2019, as well as optimised its debt portfolio. The Company’s operating free cash flow was up 13% year-on-year, which resulted in a free cash flow (FCF) of RUB156 billion in 2019.

    Gazprom Neft is a vertically integrated oil company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of petroleum products.

Другие новости по темам: Gazprom Neft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 25

18:06 Maritime world players gather in Antwerp for World Ports Conference 2020
17:51 Four new IBIA board members announced at AGM
17:30 ClassNK develops its Digital Grand Design 2030
17:18 Piraeus Bank enters into a strategic collaboration with ORIX Corporation to provide financing solutions to the Greek maritime sector
17:02 DNV GL awards MSC new container ship fire safety notation
16:36 Foreship scrubber enquiries surge as owners clear the air
15:59 Trust Management sells crude oil tanker FSL Shanghai
15:49 RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet starts preparing for "Sea Cup" competition
14:58 Gazprom Neft’s net profit exceeds RUB400 billion in 2019
14:33 World Bank presents results of its study on prospects for strengthening Ukraine’s port sector governance
14:05 Marakeb Technologies and Fincantieri sign MOU for unmanned technology collaboration
13:27 THE Alliance announces details of 2020 Middle East service network
12:42 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg upgrades its fleet of production equipment
12:17 COSCO SHIPPING Lines maintains logistics chain for international trade
12:01 KSS Line adds one new VLGC model after four vessels in 2019
11:25 DP World acquires the largest multi-purpose deep-sea marine terminal on the West Coast of North America
11:16 PPA scores big in latest survey, continues to veer away from 'corruption' tag
10:43 World Maritime University signs MoU with Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific
10:15 Logistics specialist leases Newport Docks warehouse
10:14 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea & West Med to Reunion, Mauritius, Mayotte, Comoros, Seychelles & Madagascar
10:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25
09:51 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in Jan’20 fell by 13.2% to 41.75 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.3% to $55.94, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.39% to $51.63
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is up to 506 points

2020 February 24

16:43 MOL and DSME sign joint development agreement for environmental friendly FSRU technology
15:06 Wilhelmsen Group's fourth-generation owner Wilhelm Wilhelmsen dies
14:53 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 08
12:54 Milaha participates in ‘Made in Qatar 2020’ Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 24
10:11 DOF Subsea posts Q4 operating income of NOK 1,349 million

2020 February 23

15:01 Great Lakes reports record full year results
14:32 AAM completes 80’ patrol vessel for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Dep't
13:37 EDS HV Group completes scope of work at Vattenfall’s HR3 wind farm
12:23 Ingeteam signs the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for hybrid electric propulsion system delivery of two Ro-Ro vessels
11:21 USCG, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay

2020 February 22

17:14 First Subsea provide Cable Protection Systems for NnG
14:48 Med Marine: Turkish-built tug equipped with SCHOTTEL bestseller
13:41 CSBA study finds U.S. dredging industry a critical component of national security
11:39 USCG Cutter Legare returns home after interdicting over 3,300 pounds of drugs
10:47 Ray Fitzgerald to rejoin Crowley as COO

2020 February 21

18:12 Digitization of KN: paper is no longer used in the operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
17:48 NIBULON Shipyard is about to launch second non-self-propelled open type vessel
17:17 CMA CGM announces Emergency Space Surcharge from North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland to West Med, East Med, Adriatic & North Africa
16:59 New roll trailers put into operation at Bronka port
16:04 AS Tallink Grupp’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Hansatee Cargo merged with Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Tallink
15:25 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved adjusted design documentation under Nord Stream 2 project
15:02 OCEAN Industries orders MAN Propulsion Packages for Royal Canadian Navy tugs
14:13 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Coronis with Koch and cancellation of the sale of a Capesize dry bulk vessel
13:01 COSCO SHIPPING Lines provides water and rail transport services
12:40 Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing
12:12 ABS to class world’s largest B-Tank VLECs by Jiangnan
11:30 Coronavirus disease 2019 – IMO urges no unnecessary delays to ships
11:09 World’s first LPG-retrofit order exercises option for four additional engines
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 21
10:43 Biofouling demands collective, urgent and ‘proactive’ approach, stresses Bellona
10:09 Cod farming set for rebound as savvy investors rush to back Norcod
09:55 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:43 GTT acquires Icelandic company Marorka, an expert in Smart Shipping
09:35 BlueWater Reporting closely monitoring blanked sailings amid coronavirus outbreak
09:34 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.73% to $58.88, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.61% to $53.55