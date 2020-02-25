2020 February 25 12:17

COSCO SHIPPING Lines maintains logistics chain for international trade

COSCO SHIPPING Lines says it has intensified its efforts in container liner routes and cross-border train service to provide a strong guarantee for the resumption and development of China’s import and export trade. In addition, the company rolled out two strong measures of “land-to-water” and “land-to-rail” transport at Shanghai ports to address the problem of trans-provincial container haulage facing clients in East China. It took the lead in covering the domestic and foreign trade, import and export business in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui Provinces. 20,000 TEU containerships including COSCO SHIPPING VIRGO, COSCO SHIPPING SCORPIO and COSCO SHIPPING ARIES, fully loaded with Chinese exports such as electronics, garments and furniture, successively set sail from Shanghai and Ningbo ports towards the vast ocean.



CHINA RAILWAY Express trains between Nanchang and Moscow and Minsk returned to normal operations



At 9:58 am on February 17, a CHINA RAILWAY Express train laden with 40-foot containers in its 41 carriages departed from Nanchang (Xiangtang) International Land Port and headed for Moscow (Russia) and Minsk (Belarus). Carrying homemade auto parts, all-in-one machines, mechanical equipment and garments, the train was the first of its kind from Jiangxi Province and a mark that the CHINA RAILWAY Express trains between Nanchang and Moscow and Minsk run by COSCO SHIPPING have returned to normal operations.



As the platform company of CHINA RAILWAY Express trains from Nanchang, COSCO SHIPPING Lines has, on the one hand, provided instructions on and supervised COVID-19 prevention in various links of the logistics chain, and on the other hand, taken advantage of its transport network and opened logistics channels to help enterprises resume operations and maintain import and export trade.



Completing the sea-rail intermodal transport of the first batch of parallel-import cars at Xiamen Port



On February 8, with support from China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd., CRCT Nanchang Branch, Xiamen Customs, Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal and Xiamen International Logistics Port, COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Xiamen) successfully completed the sea-rail intermodal transport of the first batch of parallel-import cars at Xiamen Port. These cars arrived at Ganzhou International Port on February 11.



As the first of their kind imported to Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, the cars were carried by COSCO SHIPPING Lines in the form of intermodal B/L. With end-to-end service provided by the company, they were shipped from the Port of JEBEL ALI, UAE to Ganzhou International Port through sea-rail intermodal transport via Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal.