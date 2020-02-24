2020 February 24 12:54

Milaha participates in ‘Made in Qatar 2020’ Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor

Qatar’s leading maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, took part as a prestigious Gold Sponsor in the ‘Made in Qatar 2020’ exhibition, a major industrial platform that showcases locally-manufactured products.



The four-day exhibition held under the patronage of Kuwait Prime Minister H H Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, was organized by the Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in partnership with Qatar Development Bank.



The ninth edition of the event, which brought together more than 220 Qatari manufacturing companies at the International Fair in Kuwait, offered exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products to businesspeople and investors from around the region.



By bringing manufacturers and buyers under one platform, the exhibition promoted and bolstered Qatari industries, helping to develop small and medium-sized enterprises. This will ultimately contribute to the boosting of Qatar’s economic diversification efforts and production capacity.



Milaha showcased its range of integrated transport, logistics and supply chain solutions, and successfully networked with participants to explore future business opportunities.



Milaha’s sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to support Qatar Chamber in its endeavours to bolster the private sector and to promote local industries.



Milaha’s president and CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai said the company’s unique and integrated logistics and maritime solutions contribute to Qatar’s supply chain connectivity, thus providing support for economic diversification efforts, a key objective of the ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition.



“It is therefore natural for Milaha to participate and sponsor this event to better engage and serve businesses in the region,” Mr. Al-Mannai said, noting that Milaha inaugurated its Logistics City in Doha last year, a major achievement that empowers both the company and its clients.

About Milaha



The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.