2020 February 21 18:12

Digitization of KN: paper is no longer used in the operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal

Paper has been completely relinquished in the operation of KN Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal since February and the submission of reports required for the operation is carried out only in digital way, KN says in a press release.



One of the goals of the Digitisation and Innovation Strategy launched by the KN in 2019 was to digitize operational processes and significantly reduce paper consumption. The breakthrough was achieved at Klaipėda LNG Terminal: specialists of the company’s information systems and other departments achieved the appropriate interoperability of the systems of Klaipėda LNG Terminal and the Gas metering station located a several kilometers from the terminal itself, as well as created the data exchange solution. Terminal employees using it now manage to do their work without using a single piece of paper.



“We call this achieved goal one more “first time” in the industry of floating LNG terminals. Relinquishing of paper in the operations of LNG terminal is not only a proof of our determination to create an innovative and environmentally responsible organization, but also a means of reducing operating costs thus bringing additional benefits to gas consumers” emphasizes Rytis Valūnas, Director of Law and Administration of KN and Head of KN’s Digitization and Innovation Strategy.



The relinquishing of paper in operation was one of the digitization strategy directions to improve the efficiency of the terminal and the infrastructure that is related to it. Other work, such as upgrading and integrating equipment into a single controlled system, is currently underway, this will allow to reduce terminal operating costs. It will also enable more efficient management of the LNG terminal gas metering station, thus reducing the likelihood of errors and optimizing human resources. It is estimated that this decision will reduce LNG operating costs, which are partly impact the final gas price, by almost 28.7 thousand euros per year. Digitization, increase of process efficiency, cost reduction are important steps towards the strategic goal - to create an attractive and commercially efficient LNG service center in Klaipėda, creating value for the environment and natural gas consumers of the whole region by 2030.



Paperless culture in 2019 allowed to achieve KN significant results - over the year the amount of paper used in KN activities decreased by 44 percent. It is estimated that 89 trees have been preserved through this initiative.



The introduction of a paperless culture and the total relinquish of paper in company operations is one of the elements of KN digital transformation and innovation strategy, and this strategy is a part of KN corporate strategy 2030.