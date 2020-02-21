2020 February 21 17:48

NIBULON Shipyard is about to launch second non-self-propelled open type vessel

NIBULON says its shipbuilders continue building a modern Ukrainian fleet, working on two tugs and three non-self-propelled vessels. In addition, the shipbuilders are carrying out the planned maintenance of NIBULON’s three vessels.

As for the first harbor T410 project tug for pushing and docking operations (order 10033), the shipbuilders have mounted pipelines, electric and fitter items, as well as pre-insulated items. The specialists have installed auxiliary diesel generators. The vessel is equipped with anchor and mooring gears, chains and anchors.

The shipbuilders are currently installing a wheelhouse; they are mounting cables and connecting equipment.