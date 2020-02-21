2020 February 21 12:40

Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing

The technology group Wärtsilä's LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) has successfully completed full scale testing with a full sized 2-stroke marine engine burning liquid petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel, the company said in its release. This was the world's first such testing protocol. It was initially decided to retrofit the Wärtsilä LFSS to four very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessels owned by Oslo-listed BW LPG, the world's largest gas shipping company.

However, following the tests, in which the performance exceeded expectations, BW LPG decided to exercise their option to retrofit an additional four vessels, making a total of eight ships to benefit from this technology. The initial order with Wärtsilä was placed in December 2018, and the order for the four additional retrofits was signed in February 2020. Wärtsilä has been designated as the system integrator for the retrofittings. This involves not only the installation of the LFSS, but also the required ship design modifications, integration of the LFSS control system into the ships' integrated automation system (IAS), and acting as the coordinator between the yard, the engine manufacturer, and the owner.

"This project is yet another example of Wärtsilä's leading position in bringing innovative systems that increase efficiency and support environmental sustainability, to the market. The use of LPG as a marine fuel is likely to increase in the future, and a high quality, reliable, supply system is essential if this is to happen," says Peter Zürcher, Project Manager, Wärtsilä Marine. "BW LPG is pleased to work with Wärtsilä and collaborate on industry-leading innovations. We are confident that through such partnerships, BW LPG can play a leading role in the decarbonisation of our industry, and the broader transition towards cleaner energy," says Serge Schwalenstocker, Project Manager, BW LPG.

Retrofitting of the Wärtsilä LFSS to the first of the vessels will take place in April 2020. The system is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.

About Wärtsilä: Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.