2020 February 21 09:55

Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are growing driven by the optimism about measures undertaken by China to fight coronavirus and, consequently mitigate the negative oil demand.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $195 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $490 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $430 pmt (-$15).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $370 pmt (-$20).

Bunker prices increased at the port of Rotterdam by $6 on the average.

- IFO-380 НS - $307

- MGO - $502

- ULSFO 0,1% - $490

- VLSFO 0,5% - $465

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.