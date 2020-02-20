2020 February 20 15:38

Rosmorport reports on its icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of February 17, 2020

The FSUE “Rosmorport” icebreaker fleet continues to ensure all-year safe navigation in several freezing seaports of the country. Since the beginning of the 2019-2020 winter navigation almost 1,000 vessels have been provided support under control of the icebreakers of the enterprise.

The vessels provide support in the White Sea and in the water area of the seaport of Arkhangelsk by using the icebreakers of the Arkhangelsk Branch: the Dikson, the Kapitan Yedokimov, the Kapitan Kosolapov and the Kapitan Chadaev icebreakers have provided support for 122 vessels. The Tor, the Moskva and the Krasin icebreakers have provided support for 95 vessels in the Utrenniy terminal area of the seaport of Sabetta, as well as in Kara Sea.

The linear icebreakers – the Kapitan Demidov, the Kapitan Chudinov and the Kapitan Moshkin and the Kama port tug have operated in the seaports of Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don and Azov since November 2019. In the beginning of 2020 the icebreaker group of the Azov Basin Branch has been expanded by the Georgy Sedov icebreaker of Arc5 Class. The icebreakers have provided support for 602 vessels.

Since the beginning of the year the Magadan icebreaker has provided support for 38 vessels in the seaport of Magadan.

The Kapitan Khlebnikov has provided support for vessels in the water area of and on the approaches toward the seaport of Vanino since January. The Novorossiysk icebreaker arrived in the end of the month to replace it. Totally, support has been provided for 89 vessels in the seaport. The Kapitan Khlebnikov will continue operating in the Gulf of Aniva and the water area of the seaport of Prigorodnoye.

This year the ice has starting forming up in the Baltic Sea Basin very late. Since February 7 the icebreakers of the North-Western Basin Branch, the Kapitan Plakhin and the Kapitan M. Izmailov, have provided support for 43 vessels. Due to the weather conditions the restrictions on ice navigation have not been introduced in the seaports of Vyborg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust Luga.

The period of icebreaker support has been announced in the ports of the Caspian Sea Basin, as well as in the seaports of Astrkhan and Olya. The group of the icebreaker fleet is ready for carrying out its mission.