Throughput of Russia’s river ports fell by 11.6%, from 143.1 million tonnes in 2010 to 126.5 million tonnes in 2019

Throughput of Russia’s river ports decreased from 143.1 million tonnes in 2010 to 126.5 million tonnes in 2019 (-11.6%), Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF) says in a press release. According to CNIIMF, the result of 2019 was almost the same versus that of 2018.



The ports of the Volga and Moscow Basins were holding leadership throughout the entire period.



Construction cargoes accounted for 74-79% of the total throughput with a 13-pct decrease seen between 2010 and 2019. Considerable changes have been recorded in the segments of oil (–41%), oil products (–34%), coal (–31%), grain (+100%) and ferrous metal (+106%).





