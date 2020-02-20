2020 February 20 12:31

National Marine Dredging Company and Royal IHC launch TSHD GHASHA

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) and Royal IHC (IHC) have successfully launched trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) GHASHA, the company said in its release. The ceremony took place at IHC’s shipyard in Kinderdijk, The Netherlands.

The GHASHA is based on the success of the 6,000m³ TSHD ARZANA, which was also delivered by IHC in 2018.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity of 8,000m³ and a larger dredging depth of 45 metres. The technologically advanced design of the GHASHA is a result of the close cooperation between IHC and NMDC. This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth, with a high level of manoeuvrability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.

In addition, IHC will deliver the first TSHD simulator to the Middle East. This will allow NMDC to further develop and strengthen its excellent in-house dredging capabilities.