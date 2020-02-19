2020 February 19 17:52

NOVATEK’s 2019 profit grew 5.3 times YoY to RUB 865.5 billion

NOVATEK has released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK increased to RR 865.5 billion (RR 287.39 per share), or 5.3 times, as compared to 2018.



In 2019, the company’s total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, increased to RR 862.8 billion and RR 461.2 billion, or by 3.7% and 11.0%, respectively, as compared to 2018.

“The increases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to an increase in our natural gas sales volumes primarily resulted from the production launch at the second and third LNG trains at Yamal LNG in July and November 2018, respectively, and an increase in our domestic average natural gas sales price. The impact of these factors was offset by a decrease in hydrocarbons sales prices on international markets in 2019”, says the statement.



PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.