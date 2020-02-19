2020 February 19 17:06

Jan De Nul finishes deepening works in the Port of Maputo

Jan De Nul Group finishes the maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Maputo, Mozambique, for the Maputo Port Development Company. This dredging campaign restored the depths created after Jan De Nul Group’s 2016 capital dredging campaign, the company said in its release.

Since 2017, the Port of Maputo is open for vessels up to 80,000 tonnes. Jan De Nul Group executed capital dredging works in 2016 to deepen the access channel and port basins from -11mCD to depths varying between -13.05mCD and -14.4mCD.

In August 2019, Jan De Nul Group signed the new contract with Maputo Port Development Company for the maintenance dredging operations in the port.

Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Francesco di Giorgio and Water Injection Dredger Henri Pitot started the dredging works in October 2019. They removed 1.5 million cubic meters of accumulated silt, mud and sand in four months’ time, focusing on the Matola, Katembe, Polana, Xefina and Northern Channels. The drafts of the berths of the Maputo and Matola terminals were also secured.



During the execution of the works, Jan De Nul Group facilitated the Client’s initiative to welcome and induct young trainees from Mozambique on board of the vessels. Engineering, marine and other students were able to follow all aspects of the maintenance dredging works.



In 2019 Jan De Nul Group also secured other contracts in Africa: Nador West Med project in Morocco, dredging works in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott in Mauritania, the Tortue project in Senegal, the Takoradi port extension project in Ghana, the coastal protection works in Benin and the Palma dredging works in Mozambique.