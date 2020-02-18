  The version for the print

    Oboronlogistics designated as sole executor of works and services related to delivery of goods by sea to Kaliningrad Region

    In February 2020, by an order of the Government of the Russian Federation, Oboronlogistika LLC was designated as the sole executor of the procurement of works and services related to the delivery of goods by sea to the Kaliningrad region for 2020 – 2021, the company says in a press release.

    The Ambal railway ferry, owned by Oboronlogistics LLC, provides transportation of various goods in the interests of the military Department between Ust-Luga and Baltiysk without passing through the territories of neighboring Baltic States.

    The port of Ust-Luga is located 150 kilometers from Saint Petersburg, and the port of Baltiysk is located 50 kilometers West of Kaliningrad. The flight duration is about 40 hours. The Ambal ferry makes 5-6 round trips a month.

    Ambal is a vessel of unlimited navigation area and is adapted for transportation of railway trains and wheeled equipment. The average weight of a cargo shipment is 8000 tons.

    Oboronlogistics also serves Russian post JSC, Russian Railways JSC, LUKOI PJSC, BALTService LLC, Avtotor LLC, Baltika LLC and other commercial customers on the Baltic ferry route.

