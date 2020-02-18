2020 February 18 14:40

Borr Drilling enters into new financing arrangement for a newbuild jack-up drilling rig

Borr Drilling Limited has entered into a new financing arrangement for the newbuild jack-up rig Tivar, scheduled to be delivered from the yard in July 2020, the company said in its release. The existing US$50 million bank delivery financing for the rig will be replaced with a new US$100 million take out facility maturing in December 31, 2021. As part of the agreement the delivery of the jack up rigs Vale and Var are conditional upon full repayment of the facility or can be carried out 180 days after an early repayment of the financing.

The company’s total remaining newbuild capex is, as of today, US$707 million, of which US$620 million is now fully financed, and the new arrangement has reduced the unfunded delivery capex for 2020 by US$85 million.



The US$100 million in financing and delivery date amendments will, together with the adjustments in the bank agreements achieved in December 2019, substantially improve the company’s liquidity position in 2020 and 2021.