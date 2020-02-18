2020 February 18 14:07

Volga Shipping Company to convert three tankers into dry cargo carriers in 2020

Volga Shipping Company JSC (Volga-Fleet, a company of UCL Holding) is set to convert three tankers into dry cargo carriers in 2020, says the company’s report.



In 2019, Volga Shipping Company converted three Folga-FLot tankers of Project 05074Т. The 5,450-dwt ships that have undergone conversion are intended for transportation of general cargo and dry bulk cargo including grain, timber and granulated sulfur.



“The converted ships made their first commercial voyages in 2019 with three more tankers to be converted into dry cargo carriers in 2020”, says the report.

The conversion of tankers into multipurpose dry cargo carriers has been completed in 2019 by Volga Shipping Company’s subsidiary Borremflot (Nizhny Novgorod Region).



Volga Shipping Company performs cargo shipping along the inland water ways of Russia, by river-sea and international routes. During the navigation season the company involves over 200 dry cargo carriers and tankers.



