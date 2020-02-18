2020 February 18 11:04

GTT receives two orders from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT has received two orders from the Korean shipyards, one from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and the other one from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two LNG Carriers (LNGC1), the company said in its release.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The first LNGC will be built in HSHI shipyard on behalf of an Asian ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage. The vessel delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

The second LNGC will be built in HHI shipyard on behalf of the Korean ship-owner SK Shipping Co. and will be delivered during the third quarter of 2022.