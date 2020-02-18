  The version for the print

    Divers of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet started preparing for "Depth-2020" competition

    Diving specialists have started preparing for the diving all-around competition "Depth" within the framework of the Army international games in the Black Sea Fleet, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    Training takes place at the training ground of the training center for military rescuers and diving specialists of the joint training center of the Navy.

    A team of divers representing the Black Sea Fleet has already been selected, and military personnel are preparing for the all-army stage, which will be held in March in Sevastopol.

    During training, divers practice various elements of upcoming competitions, including working in a confined space, assisting an emergency surface ship, maintaining the life of an emergency submarine, underwater welding, flange assembly, and providing first aid to a sinking diver.

    The winners of the all-army stage of the competition will be included in the Russian Navy team for participation in Army Games 2020.

