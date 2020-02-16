  The version for the print

    MARAD announces more than $280 million in grants for US coastal seaports

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced that it has awarded more than $280 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program. This funding is designed to improve port facilities at or near coastal seaports.

    “Ports are gateways to the world and port infrastructure investments will improve the regional economy, increase productivity and economic competitiveness, and create more jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

    The Port Infrastructure Development Program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met.  The program provides capital financing and project management assistance to improve port capacity and efficiency.  Of the 15 projects that were awarded grants, six are located in Opportunity Zones, which were created to revitalize economically distressed communities using private investments.

    “We are very excited to have the opportunity to work more directly with America’s ports to enhance their facilities,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.  “The grants awarded will ensure that these facilities are operating at their highest, most productive capacities.”

    The United States relies heavily on its maritime services and infrastructure.  Our ports are an unsung economic boon, directly and indirectly providing countless jobs for Americans.  Improving these facilities benefits the American economy and increases the capacity and efficiency of our transportation and supply network nationwide.

    A complete list of grant recipients is below:

    Port of Alaska Modernization Program (awarded $20,000,000); Alameda Corridor South Access: Terminal Island Rail Junction Project (awarded $14,500,000); Port of Los Angeles Multimodal Freight Network Improvement Program: Fenix Container Terminal Intermodal Railyard Expansion and Modernization Project (awarded $18,184,743); Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization Project (awarded $14,100,000); PortMiami Cargo Yard Resiliency Improvements and Fumigation and Cold Chain Processing Center Project (awarded $43,928,393) (Opportunity Zone); Container Berth 1 Realignment (awarded $34,600,000); Globalplex Multi-Modal Connections Project (awarded $13,410,662); Duluth Port Logistics Hub 2020 Revitalization and Expansion (awarded $10,500,000) (Opportunity Zone); Port of Gulfport Access Project (awarded $15,760,000) (Opportunity Zone); Port of Cleveland’s Dock 24 and 26 Master Modernization and Rehabilitation Project (awarded $11,000,000) (Opportunity Zone); Port of Toledo Intermodal Project (awarded $16,000,000) (Opportunity Zone); Wando Welch Terminal Wharf Toe Wall and Berth Deepening Project (awarded $19,986,000); Avery Point Public Oil Docks Redevelopment (awarded $17,600,000) (Opportunity Zone); Bayport Terminal Intermodal Expansion to Meet Demand Project (awarded $21,840,000); Agricultural Maritime Export Facility (awarded $15,893,543).

