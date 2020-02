2020 February 14 17:49

Rates of transport security dues approved for Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin

Pursuant to Clause 3 of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service Order No. 1588/19 of December 03, 2019, by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 546 of December 27, 2019 the rates of transport security dues for the seaport water area for services rendered by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azovo-Chernomorskiy Basin Branch to ensure transport security in the seaports of Anapa, Gelendzhik, Eysk, Kavkaz, Novorossiysk, Sochi, Taman, Temryuk and Tuapse have been approved, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” order on approval of the rates of transport security dues for the seaport water area has come into effect on January 7, 2020.