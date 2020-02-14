2020 February 14 13:57

Zvezda shipyard starts building yet another Aframax tanker for Rosnefteflot

On 14 February 2020, Bolshoy Kamen, Russia based Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held an official keel laying ceremony for yet another Aframax tanker, says press center of State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



The ship is to be delivered to Rosnefteflot, the lessee, in 2022.



Aframax takers of the ‘Green’ series are intended for carrying oil and petroleum products in unrestricted navigation. The vessel is designed in accordance with high eco-standards - the main and additional power supply units can operate on the green fuel, the liquefied natural gas. The vessels have a length of 250 meters, a breadth of 44 meters and a deadweight of 114,000 tonnes. The tanker design also foresees a helideck.

The contract on construction of five oil tankers of Aframax type was signed by STLC, Zvezda and Rosnefteflot in September 2017.



This tanker is the fifth serial ship for Zvezda.



Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350 thousand tons, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures. By the time the project is completed, the shipyard's capacity for metal processing will be more than 330 thousand tons per year. Totally, the production programme of Zvezda foresees the construction of 178 vessels and offshore facilities of different types by 2035.

