-
2020 February 13 17:35
Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to North Europe and Mediterranean
Effective for all container gate in full as of March 15, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rate from Middle East to North Europe and Mediterranean.0 Links
Другие новости по темам: Hapag-Lloyd
2020 February 13
2020 February 12
2020 February 11
|18:07
|International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO
|17:59
|Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement
|17:29
|Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration