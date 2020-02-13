2020 February 13 15:08

HHLA container throughput up 3.3 percent to 7.6 million TEU

According to preliminary unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 6.8 percent to € 1.38 billion in the 2019 financial year (previous year: € 1.29 billion), the company said in its release. The Group’s operating result (EBIT) of € 222 million (previous year: € 204 million) grew by 8.8 percent.

The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of € 1.35 billion (previous year: € 1.26 billion) and an operating result (EBIT) of € 205 million (previous year: € 188 million). In total, 7.6 million standard containers (TEU) were handled at HHLA’s container terminals in the 2019 financial year. This is 3.3 percent more than in the previous year (7.3 million TEU).

Container throughput at the three container terminals in Hamburg slightly exceeded the high level achieved the previous year, while throughput at the international HHLA container terminals in Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia) was significantly above the previous year’s level. It should be noted that the figures for the previous year are only partly comparable as the container terminal in Tallinn was first integrated into the HHLA consolidated group at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

With a transport volume of 1.57 million TEU (previous year: 1.48 million TEU), HHLA’s Intermodal activities exceeded the previous year’s strong results by 5.7 percent. This result was driven by both rail and road transport. HHLA will publish the 2019 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2020 financial year at 7.30 a.m. on 25 March 2020.

