2020 February 13 14:03

Tolbukhin tugboat joins fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch

Rosmorport says its North-Western Basin Branch received a new tugboat – the Tolbukhin in January 2020 in accordance with an act of delivery and acceptance of January 31, 2020.

The tugboat of Damen ASD 3010 Project of Arc4 Ice Class with the azimuth back pod drives is a one-mast ship with a reinforced hull, the central location of the deck house and an engine room.

The tugboat became the first tug ship of the North-Western Basin Branch and the 63rd ship of the branch’s fleet.

The tugboat is designed for the year-round operation, such as towing of vessels and carrying out edging and mooring operations in water areas of seaports and directly at berths.

Due to the hull’s ice strengthening and the propeller-rudder system and the ice class the Tolbukhin tugboat is capable of going to sea independently in open ice with the thickness of up to 0.8 meters.

The boat has two propeller-rudder systems, which make it more maneuverable. The hauling winch on the tugboat’s head operates with the tow force of 35 tons and the tugboat itself is capable of towing facilities with the tow force of up to 58 tons.

Up-to-date electric radio navigation equipment has been installed on the tugboat. It allows it to navigate in the zone of action of the A1 and A2 GMDSS sea areas.

Currently the North-Western Basin Branch finalizes variants to use the tugboat all year round in water areas of Russian seaports in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and in the summer and autumn period in the Arctic, particularly in the water area of the seaport of Sabetta, the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea.

The vessel is named in honor of the oldest existing beacons in the Baltic Sea – the Tolbukhin beacon. The beacon is located on the small artificial island on the end of the Kotlin Spit to the northwest of Kotlin Island. The beacon was built by personal order of Peter the Great and it marked the 300th anniversary last year. For its part, the beacon was named in honor of the first commandant of Kronshtadt. He was in command of a regiment, which defeated Swedish airlifted forces landed on the Kotlin Spit.