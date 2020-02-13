2020 February 13 11:09

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Mediterranean ports to Indian Sub-continent

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin: From West Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services), Adriatic ports (Koper & Rijeka), North Turkey/South Turkey/Turkey (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination: To North West India base ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services), South East India base ports and Sri Lanka (offered in direct on CMA CGM services), Pakistan and Sri Lanka (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo : Dry

Date of application: From March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice