2020 February 13 10:09

ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020

ZIM has announced updated Asia-Pacific North West product to commence April 2020:

ZP8 (ZIM Pacific Procyon) new rotation:

Nansha – Yantian – Shanghai – Busan – Yokohama – Prince Rupert - Vancouver

ZIM Pacific Procyon service (ZP8) rotation will include South China ports, enabling improved transit time and additional advantages, including:

Enhanced connection between Pearl River Delta and Pacific North West with the new Nansha Call and a 2nd weekly call at Yantian

Improved transit time for US & Canada exports to the Far East

Added second call at Vancouver

Xingang and Qingdao will continue a smooth connection to PNW within ZIM's own network



ZP9 (ZIM Pacific Pollux), Our second Asia - Pacific North West service, continues with no change:

Kaohsiung - Xiamen - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Vancouver - Seattle - Yokohama - Pusan - Kaohsiung