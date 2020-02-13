-
2020 February 13 10:09
ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020
ZIM has announced updated Asia-Pacific North West product to commence April 2020:
ZP8 (ZIM Pacific Procyon) new rotation:
Nansha – Yantian – Shanghai – Busan – Yokohama – Prince Rupert - Vancouver
ZIM Pacific Procyon service (ZP8) rotation will include South China ports, enabling improved transit time and additional advantages, including:
Enhanced connection between Pearl River Delta and Pacific North West with the new Nansha Call and a 2nd weekly call at Yantian
Improved transit time for US & Canada exports to the Far East
Added second call at Vancouver
Xingang and Qingdao will continue a smooth connection to PNW within ZIM's own network
ZP9 (ZIM Pacific Pollux), Our second Asia - Pacific North West service, continues with no change:
Kaohsiung - Xiamen - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Vancouver - Seattle - Yokohama - Pusan - Kaohsiung0 Links
