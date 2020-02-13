  The version for the print

    ZIM updates Asia - Pacific North West services from April 2020

    ZIM has announced updated Asia-Pacific North West product to commence April 2020:

    ZP8 (ZIM Pacific Procyon) new rotation:
    Nansha – Yantian – Shanghai – Busan – Yokohama – Prince Rupert - Vancouver

    ZIM Pacific Procyon service (ZP8) rotation will include South China ports, enabling improved transit time and additional advantages, including:
     Enhanced connection between Pearl River Delta and Pacific North West with the new Nansha Call and a 2nd weekly call at Yantian
     Improved transit time for US & Canada exports to the Far East
     Added second call at Vancouver
     Xingang and Qingdao will continue a smooth connection to PNW within ZIM's own network
     
    ZP9 (ZIM Pacific Pollux), Our second Asia - Pacific North West service, continues with no change:
    Kaohsiung - Xiamen - Yantian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Vancouver - Seattle - Yokohama - Pusan - Kaohsiung

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y