2020 February 12 17:53

Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2020 fell by 75% Y-o-Y to 21,100 tonnes

In January 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 21,100 tonnes of cargo (-75%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 83% to 13,700 tonnes including 8,400 tonnes of coal and coke (-70%) and 5,300 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-89%).



Transshipment of general cargo fell by 2% to 3,500 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – grew to 3,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).