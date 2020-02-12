2020 February 12 17:27

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.6 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)

In January 2020, seaports of Russia handled 68.6 million tonnes of cargo (up 1.7%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 28.7 million tonnes (+0.2%) including 13.4 million tonnes of coal (+5.1%), 4.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+8.1%), 2.7 million tonnes of grain (-16.2%), 2.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-12.5%), 1.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-9.3%), 0.9 million tonnes of ore (up 1.6 times).



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 39.9 million tonnes (+2.9%) including 23.2 million tonnes of crude oil (+4.0%) and 3.1 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+20.8%) while transshipment of oil products fell to 13.2 million tonnes (-2.1%).



Exports totaled 54.1 million tonnes (+2.5%), imports - 2.8 million tonnes (+2.6%), transit - 5.8 million tonnes (+1.7%), short-sea traffic - 5.9 million tonnes (-4.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 8.6 million tonnes of cargo (-0.6%) including 2.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.7%) and 6.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.5 million tonnes). The port of Murmansk handled 5.2 million tonnes (-4.4%), Sabetta - 2.4 million tonnes (+12.7%), Arkhangelsk - 0.2 million tonnes (+14.9%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 22.2 million tonnes (+5.4%) including 8.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-0.1%) and 13.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.3%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 9.1 million tonnes (+3.5%), Primorsk - 6.0 million tonnes (+23.2%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 4.7 million tonnes (+4.6%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 20.5 million tonnes (-3.6%) including 7.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.8%) and 13.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 12.9 million tonnes (-2.53%), Tuapse - 2.0 million tonnes (-17.2%), Taman - 1.7 million tonnes (+26.5%), Rostov-on-Don - 1.3 million tonnes (+0.1%), Kavkaz - 1.1 million tonnes (-2.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.7 million tonnes (+46.0%) including 0.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+33.8%) and 0.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 1.6 times). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.5 million tonnes (up 1.9 times), Astrakhan - 0.2 million tonnes (-2.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 16.5 million tonnes (+4.0%) including 9.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.4%) and 6.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.5%). Vostochny port handled 6.1 million tonnes (+5.7%), Nakhodka - 2.1 million tonnes (+6.9%), De-Kastri 1.1 million tonnes (+0.6%), Prigorodnoye - 1.6 million tonnes (+19.9%), Vanino - 2.4 million tonnes (-1.7%), Vladivostok - 1.7 million tonnes (-4.7%).