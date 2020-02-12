2020 February 12 15:56

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.54 million tonnes

In January 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 1,544,500 tonnes of cargo, which is 14% more as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo increased by 2% to 1,043,900 tonnes including 1,003,600 tonnes of oil products (-2%) and 40,300 tonnes of liquefied gas.

In the reporting period, transshipment of coal and coke fell by 35% to 500,600 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Vysotsk handled 19.40 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.