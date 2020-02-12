2020 February 12 15:25

Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 6.01 million tonnes

In January, the port of Primorsk handled 6,014,000 tonnes of cargo, up 23%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment increased by 27%, year-on-year, to 4,300,300 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products increased by 16% to 1,713,700 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).