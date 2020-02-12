2020 February 12 17:04

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC Cruises

Abu Dhabi Ports has announced a long-term agreement with MSC Cruises, giving the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line berthing rights at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, the company said in its release.

The deal, signed by Director of Cruise Business at Abu Dhabi Ports, Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri and MSC Cruise CEO, Gianni Onorato, at MSC’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination on the international cruise map. Most importantly, the deal will bring 1.3 million visitors to the capital over the tenure of the agreement.

Abu Dhabi’s Cruise Terminal has reported significant growth over the last 12 months, posting a 47 percent rise in passenger numbers and a 45 percent rise in vessel calls. The terminal’s bumper year was due in part to MSC Cruises’ comm itment earlier this season to include 17 new calls at Zayed Port.

Last December, the terminal marked one of its busiest days of the 2019/20 winter season to date, when it welcomed more than 8,000 visitors as part of a triple call to Abu Dhabi, which included the maiden call of MSC Cruise’s luxury liner MSC Bellissima.

Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, Director – Cruise Business, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Our continued partnership with MSC Cruises is testament to our already strong relationship, and reflects the quality of services we provide to the world’s leading cruise operators at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach. Our success in substantially boosting passenger volumes year on year demonstrates our commitment to develop a world-class cruise destination.”

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal operates from Zayed Port, the main cruise passenger gateway to the city, located close to most of the city attractions which include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Ferrari World, as well as a wide range of luxury hotels and resorts.

Renowned as the first and only dedicated cruise beach of its kind in the region, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach is the gateway to one of the UAE’s largest natural reserves open to the public. Rich with UAE heritage and natural marvels, the island offers a unique experience to its visitors.