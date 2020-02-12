2020 February 12 16:04

Royal IHC and the trade unions work together for Dutch submarine replacement programme

Royal IHC and the trade unions FNV, CNV vakmensen.nl, RMU and De Unie have today signed a covenant within the framework of the programme for the replacement of the Dutch Walrus class submarines, the company said in its release.

In this covenant, the parties have agreed to intensively work together when Royal IHC and its French partner Naval Group are selected by the Dutch government to carry out the assignment.

The replacement programme for the Walrus class submarines offers the Dutch manufacturing and knowledge industry many opportunities. It will give a major boost to knowledge development and create high-quality jobs in various disciplines. To recruit staff for this major project and get them trained to the desired quality level in time, it is important to join forces.

Agreements have been made in the covenant on recruiting, training and keeping employees permanently employable. With this covenant, all parties involved endorse the importance of cooperation, good working conditions, the provision of apprenticeships, inflow and growth opportunities and the development of the right (professional) training.



