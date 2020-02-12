2020 February 12 13:19

Damen develops BWT Ex deckhouse

Damen has developed standard Ballast Water Treatment Ex certified deckhouses that can withstand slamming of waves, the company said in its release.

These deckhouses can be placed on the open deck of a tanker vessel. Since a container construction is not designed to withstand the forces of wave slamming on the open deck of a tanker vessel. Damen has developed a deckhouse with an eight millimeter wall thickness that is able to withstand wave slamming forces.

Fully meeting the requirements of the classification societies. Each deckhouse is delivered as a pre-assembled solution, including the ballast water treatment system with all internal piping and wiring, for easy integration into the vessel. If needed, a booster pump unit can be integrated to ensure sufficient pressure without modifications to the existing ballast pumping system.

The Ex approved UV reactor, filter and CIP unit are contained within the deckhouse, as is the optional booster pump unit. The lamp drive cabinet, control cabinet and optional booster pump VFD are installed outside the deckhouse and within the vessel’s safe zone.

Damen has built these deckhouses for various tankers with 1000/ 1500 /2000 m3/h ballast water treatment systems. These deckhouses are constructed at the Damen yards in Europe and China. In the proximity where the deckhouse is placed on top of the vessel in a repair yard. The deckhouse is an ideal ‘plug and play’ solution, with the absolute minimum of downtime for the vessel in the repair yard.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.