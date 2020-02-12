2020 February 12 13:37

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 5,000 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 28.6% Y-o-Y

In January 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 5,000 tonnes of cargo, which is 28.6% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish fell by 36.4% to 3,500 tonnes. During the month, the company handled 20 ships carrying fish products.

According to the statement, fishing companies attribute the catch volumes decrease to January storms in the North Basin.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.