2020 February 12 12:48
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes
In January 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.69 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 22% to 823,400 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 30% to 449,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 18% to 1.07 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 60% to 11,300 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput increased by 5% to 186,235 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
4,490.0
4,696.9
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
638.5
449.3
70%
Ore
57.8
81.3
141%
Coal, coke
6.1
3.7
61%
Mineral fertilizers
572.6
355.4
62%
Other
2.0
8.9
up
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
30.7
30.9
101%
Grain
27.6
26.1
95%
Other
3.1
4.8
156%
TIMBER
28.0
11.3
40%
GENERAL CARGO including:
918.5
1,079.5
118%
Ferrous metal
435.1
536.5
123%
Non-ferrous metal
93.5
92.2
99%
Metal scrap
76.9
140.0
182%
Packaged
120.7
123.0
102%
Reefer
89.2
89.5
100%
including fish
16.7
10.0
60%
Other
103.1
98.3
95%
CONTAINERS
2,117.8
2,244.9
106%
Total teus
178,121.0
186,235.0
105%
including refrigerated containers:
26,016.0
21,205.0
82%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.4
0.1
7%
RO-RO
81.3
57.6
71%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
674.0
823.4
122%
Oil products
674.0
823.4
