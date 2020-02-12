  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 12 12:48

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes

    In January 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.69 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 22% to 823,400 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 30% to 449,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 18% to 1.07 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 60% to 11,300 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput increased by 5% to 186,235 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    4,490.0

    4,696.9

    105%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    638.5

    449.3

    70%

     

    Ore

    57.8

    81.3

    141%

     

    Coal, coke

    6.1

    3.7

    61%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    572.6

    355.4

    62%

     

    Other

    2.0

    8.9

    up

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    30.7

    30.9

    101%

     

    Grain

    27.6

    26.1

    95%

     

    Other

    3.1

    4.8

    156%

     

    TIMBER

    28.0

    11.3

    40%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    918.5

    1,079.5

    118%

     

    Ferrous metal

    435.1

    536.5

    123%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    93.5

    92.2

    99%

     

    Metal scrap

    76.9

    140.0

    182%

     

    Packaged

    120.7

    123.0

    102%

     

    Reefer

    89.2

    89.5

    100%

     

    including fish

    16.7

    10.0

    60%

     

    Other

    103.1

    98.3

    95%

     

    CONTAINERS

    2,117.8

    2,244.9

    106%

     

    Total teus

    178,121.0

    186,235.0

    105%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

     

    26,016.0

     

    21,205.0

     

    82%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1.4

    0.1

    7%

     

    RO-RO

    81.3

    57.6

    71%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    674.0

    823.4

    122%

     

    Oil products

    674.0

    823.4

    ,
