2020 February 12 12:48

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes

In January 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.69 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 22% to 823,400 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 30% to 449,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 18% to 1.07 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 60% to 11,300 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput increased by 5% to 186,235 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.