    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with BHP

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd., for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia, the company said in its release. The gross charter rate is US$14,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fourteen months to maximum seventeen months. The charter commenced on February 5, 2020.

    The “Philadelphia” is a 206,040 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.09 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Norfolk, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Calipso and the m/v Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

