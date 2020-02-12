2020 February 12 11:25

LR awards HHI approval in principle for HDF-3800 frigate design

LR has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the design of its HDF-3800 frigate, LR said in its release.



The design allows for the frigate to be equipped with modern weapons and sensors, and it will be able to undertake Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) missions. Additional combat capabilities include Electronic Warfare (EW), Land Attack Warfare (LAW) and the capability of anti-drone systems and to launch and recover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



Furthermore, the ship will adopt the new HHI Hi-Bow hull, reflecting the most modern and hydrodynamically efficient design to maintain operational and war fighting capability in extreme environmental conditions.

The capabilities of this ship are such that it is expected to meet the most demanding requirements of international customers. By awarding this AiP, LR has helped the yard assure the integrity and reliability of the design and demonstrate compliance with government regulations, industry codes and standards.



LR’s expert teams of surveyors offer full assurance from design to build to in-service, maintaining a full life cycle for warships and auxiliaries. LR services in naval cover aircraft carriers, frigates, destroyers, amphibious ships and variety of auxiliary vessels such as tankers, replenishment ships and coast guard vessels for UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines among others.