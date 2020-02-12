  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 12 10:43

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs demonstrated  downward changes on February 11:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT 356.08 (-3.38)
    VLSFO - USD/MT 543.00 (-5.00)
    MGO - USD/MT 594.76 (-5.56)

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Feb. 11 reports that the outbreak of the coronavirus in China may be peaking. However, doubts still remain about the extent and timing of future output cuts from major producers.

    Brent for April settlement increased by $0.74 to $54.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March rose by $0.37 to $49.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $4.07 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery added $1.75.

    Today morning oil indexes continue upward trend as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking hopes that fuel demand in the world&#39;s second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic.

    The number of confirmed new cases on Feb.11 was down 19% from the previous day’s level and a senior Chinese epidemiologist told he expected the virus to have peaked by the end of the month. Even so, analysts at Oslo-based Rystad estimate global oil demand growth will fall by 900,000 barrels a day in the first quarter, with China accounting for one third of that.

    JPMorgan has slashed its forecasts for Chinese GDP growth this quarter to around a 1% annualized pace, on the assumption that contagion peaks in March and factories slowly resume opening this month. It then expects a rebound to an annualized 9.3% in the second quarter.

    OPEC+ still awaits a response from Russia on whether it would back deeper cuts and extend the current deal through until the end of the year. The larger OPEC+ meeting is still scheduled for 5 and 6 March, but many in the market see this as waiting too long to take action to offset the demand destruction. Oil prices indicated that global markets face a renewed surplus as Asia’s coronavirus hits demand, with discounts on prompt supplies emerging across the Brent futures curve.

    As the glut begins to accumulate, leading oil traders such as Vitoil SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Litasco SA are seeking to hoard crude on vessels at sea. One Chinese energy company has invoked a legal clause to avoid taking delivery of liquefied natural gas. The North Sea crude market, priced using Brent, suffered an “immediate collapse” when shipments to Asia were disrupted. With Europe also receiving shipments from the U.S., “a surplus can quickly be created.”

    Yet the latest signals from the group have deflated those hopes. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister said on Feb.10 that the alliance probably wouldn’t meet before it’s scheduled March meeting.

    And days after promising to announce Russia’s position, Energy Minister Alexander Novak would only say on Feb.11 that Moscow is considering the proposal. Russian President Vladimir Putin met Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, but it gave no indication on whether Moscow is willing to accept an OPEC+ proposal to further curb oil production. No other details from the meeting were disclosed.

    Sechin, has openly criticized the existing deal, saying it helps the United States increase its dominance of the global oil market while countries taking part lose out. Yet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia was still studying the deeper cuts by OPEC+.

    According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week - by 6 million barrels. The previous report showed a gain of 4.2 million barrels. The API snapshot serves as guide ahead of the official government inventories numbers, which come out later today. It is expected the Energy Information Administration to report a rise in inventories of about 3 million barrels.

    We expect bunker prices may increase today: USD 1-3 up for IFO and USD 1-3 up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 12

16:04 Royal IHC and the trade unions work together for Dutch submarine replacement programme
15:56 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2020 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.54 million tonnes
15:25 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 6.01 million tonnes
15:04 Bernhard Schulte convicted of unlawful discharge of bilge waste, agrees to pay $1.75 mln fine
14:30 Euronav announces acquisition of three VLCCs under construction
14:20 Port of Ust-Luga handled 9.07 million tonnes in January 2020, up 3% Y-o-Y
14:01 Port of Oakland containerized import volume up 7.3 percent in January 2019
13:37 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 5,000 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, down 28.6% Y-o-Y
13:19 Damen develops BWT Ex deckhouse
13:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with BHP
12:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in January 2020 grew by 5% to 4.69 million tonnes
12:01 Seanergy Maritime announces successful completion of its IMO2020 compliance plan
11:25 LR awards HHI approval in principle for HDF-3800 frigate design
11:24 TSHD Yury Maslyukov, new ship of Rosmorport, arrives in Kaliningrad
11:02 Austal Philippines launches 109 metre catamaran ferry
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12
10:31 Krasnoye Sormovo to build five crab catchers of КСП01 design by November 2024
09:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.74% to $54.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.3% to $50.59
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 418 points

2020 February 11

18:07 International independent shipbroker IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO
17:59 Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region concluded a Cooperation Agreement
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration
17:03 Capbreton goes green with all-electric passenger ferry
16:54 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 294,100 tonnes of cargo in Jan’2020, down 23.1% Y-o-Y
16:29 LUKOIL-MarineBunker acquires two bunkering tankers
16:05 Wärtsilä receives type approval for its SceneScan position reference system by the DNV GL
15:41 MAN Energy Solution launches open initiative for digital data integration and collaboration
15:16 German Maritime Cluster and World Maritime University move their relationship to new level
14:37 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 9.4% Y-o-Y to 1.43 million tonnes
14:12 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2020 grew by 1.7% to 68.58 million tonnes
13:48 TT Club advises transport operators on their liabilities as a consequence of the coronavirus
13:29 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:55 TransContainer reports its Financial Results under Russian Accounting Standards for the 2019
12:30 Delegation of Rosmorport managers to participate in Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress
12:01 AAL launches Europe – Middle East / India – Asia monthly liner service
11:33 Report on microplastics in the Baltic Sea provides a common baseline for policy-makers and researchers
11:10 BW LPG declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
10:56 Szczecin-Świnoujście seaports handled 32,174,800 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 3.3% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11
10:30 Damen delivers Long Range Ocean Patrol Vessel to the Mexican Navy
09:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 2.13 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.28% to $53.95, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.15% to $50.14
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 411 points

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y
17:04 CMA CGM and Energy Observer join forces to make hydrogen one of the energy sources of tomorrow
16:51 Gdynia, Poland to host Transport Week 2020 on 3-4 June 2020
16:34 IHC delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger for the Mozambique LNG export project
16:19 Freeport of Riga Authority to host Ports 4.0 Conference on 3-4 March 2020
16:04 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with Petronas LNG for two newbuilding LNG vessels
15:34 Wärtsilä & DNV GL agree to collaborate in promoting and accelerating marine sector's digital transformation
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,105 in RF spot market
14:44 Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd sign an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal
14:42 Naming ceremony held for SCF Group’s latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse
14:32 Yang Ming ship arrested in Sydney for pollution debt
14:20 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
13:55 Environmental Policies and their impact in the spotlight at POSIDONIA 2020
13:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes